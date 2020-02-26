Low cost airline Mango will stop all flights to and from Lanseria International Airport, Moneyweb reported.
The airline is set to halt all flights by the end of March 2020.
Mango is yet to release an official comment.
The airline will only accept bookings until March 31. When IOL Travel tried to book a flight for April 1 to 3 from Lanseria, the website revealed “Sorry, did not find any valid flights, please try again.”
It is unclear what may happen to travellers who had booked trips to and from Lanseria after April.