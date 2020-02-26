Mango to cancel all Lanseria International Airport flights from April 2020









Mango will stop all flights to and from Lanseria International Airport from April 2020. Picture: Supplied. Low cost airline Mango will stop all flights to and from Lanseria International Airport, Moneyweb reported. The airline is set to halt all flights by the end of March 2020. Mango is yet to release an official comment. The airline will only accept bookings until March 31. When IOL Travel tried to book a flight for April 1 to 3 from Lanseria, the website revealed “Sorry, did not find any valid flights, please try again.” It is unclear what may happen to travellers who had booked trips to and from Lanseria after April.

A screenshot of the booking.





Getaway Magazine reported that the entire Mango Airlines operation will be moved to OR Tambo Airport from April.

People shared their views about it on Twitter.

User @WaMphuthi posted: “Not sure this will help #SAA. Comair and Safair are probably smiling.”(sic)

User @Checkma8e commented “How can they withdraw Mango flights from Lanseria? This is bad for most people who prefer Lanseria over OR Tambo.” (sic)

User @tertiath commented: “@FlyMangoSA so sad that Mango will not be flying from Lanseria from April 2020!” (sic)

Earlier this year, Mango cancelled flights from Port Elizabeth International Airport to Lanseria in Johannesburg.

The new route only operated for about six months, and not everyone was happy about it.

At the time, the new route was expected to capture a mix of Visiting Family & Relatives (VFR), business and leisure traveller originating around Greater Johannesburg, the Gauteng province and beyond. Lanseria International Airport offers a gateway to the North, which covers ‘the cradle of humankind and Sun City.

IOL Travel reached out to Mango for comment. A representative said they will share a statement once it is ready.