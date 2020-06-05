Mango to resume flights from June 15

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mango Airlines will resume flying on Monday, June 15, the airline company has said. Mango will only embark on permitted flights between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Only individuals travelling for essential or business travel reasons are permitted to travel by air during this phase of lockdown, and all travellers must present a relevant travel permit and letter from their employer authorising travel. This will be checked at the entrance of airports and again at check-in/boarding. Mango chief executive Nico Bezuidenhout said if a traveller does not have a relevant travel permit for either essential or business travel with the relevant signatures, the traveller will not be granted access to the airport, and may subsequently forfeit their ticket. "With health and safety being a top priority for all flyers, Mango adheres to strict safety protocols and encourages passengers to also adhere to all mandated requirements for travel.

“While we are excited to return to the skies once more, we want all flyers to take note that we, along with airlines across the world, have put in place only the strictest measures to instil confidence and trust in the sector once again," he said.

Bezuidenhout said all Mango aircraft will continue to be cleaned between flights and deep-cleaned each night. He said the aircraft are also equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that capture 99% of airborne microbes in filtered air.

Taking its hygienic precautions one step further, together with Momentum Multiply, Mango aircraft are equipped with surface disinfectant sprays that sterilise and protect surface touchpoints on its aircraft. Bezuidenhout said the airline will be strategically seating passengers on-board all aircraft with exceptions made for people travelling together.

“We will additionally be making it compulsory for all travellers and crew to wear cloth masks before entering aircraft.

"Catering will also not be provided on any Mango aircraft once operations commence and all passengers will be requested to bring along their own refreshments, " he added.

Sanitiser will be provided for ground crews, air crews and travelelrs. Mango will implement no-touch policies at check-in, security and boarding. Perspex shields have also been installed at the check-in counters to provide a protective barrier between Mango employees and passengers.

Bookings are currently open.