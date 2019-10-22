Mango 'working around the clock' to resume normal operations









Mango revealed that the airline was working around the clock to resume normal operations. Picture: Supplied. Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos said that the airline experienced delays on Tuesday morning as they were rectifying issues found in an audit by South African Civil Aviation Authority. This follows some South African Airways (SAA) and Comair flights being grounded due to irregular findings by the audit. Santos said the airline was working around the clock to sort out the “slight technical delays.” Santos said that the airline was notified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority of the findings of an audit conducted at SAA Technical on Monday. “As safety is our primary concern, we immediately began working with SAA Technical throughout the night to rectify these findings. We are confident that we will have aircraft that are safe and ready for service today. However, as the process is not yet concluded, some of our guests will experience delays.

“We are working hard to resume normal operation. There are slight delays throughout the system,” he said.

The airline said Mango Airlines has contingency plans to minimise disruption and ensure our guests reach their destinations safely on October 22.

“We will continue to update affected guests via SMS as well as publishing updated schedules on our social media platforms. If guests have any queries, contact us on our social channels or at our call centre on 086 100 1234,” he added.

Meanwhile, South African Airways revealed four domestic flights were affected. They released the flight details on their website on Tuesday morning.

Passengers from Flight number SA 313 from Johannesburg to Cape Town passengers will fly on SA 317.

Passengers from flight number SA 326 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will fly on SA 332

Both SA 543 (JNB-DUR) and SA 550 (DUR-JNB) have been cancelled and “passengers to be accommodated on other flights".

Comair has also revealed that four of its affected aircrafts have been released back into service.

"We are expecting the full fleet to be back in operation by tomorrow morning. The flight schedule has been amended for today, and we are working tirelessly to normalise the schedule and minimise disruptions for customers," their statement read.