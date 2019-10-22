Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos said that the airline experienced delays on Tuesday morning as they were rectifying issues found in an audit by South African Civil Aviation Authority.
This follows some South African Airways (SAA) and Comair flights being grounded due to irregular findings by the audit.
Santos said the airline was working around the clock to sort out the “slight technical delays.”
Santos said that the airline was notified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority of the findings of an audit conducted at SAA Technical on Monday.
“As safety is our primary concern, we immediately began working with SAA Technical throughout the night to rectify these findings. We are confident that we will have aircraft that are safe and ready for service today. However, as the process is not yet concluded, some of our guests will experience delays.