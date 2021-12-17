Maps Maponyane's luggage gets broken into: ’Opening my bag to this mess p***** me off more than what had been stolen’
TV personality Maps Maponyane was not pleased when he found his luggage broken into and items missing at OR Tambo International Airport.
“I’m probably the most pedantic person I know, and for some reason opening my bag to this mess p***** me off more than what had been stolen,” Maponyane tweeted with a picture of his luggage.
I'm probably the most pedantic person I know, and for some reason opening my bag to this mess pissed me off more than what had been stolen. pic.twitter.com/WFJfQi7SwU— Mr. Buns (@MapsMaponyane) December 15, 2021
My luggage bag got broken into at OR Tambo. What they stole: A pair of shoes, a t-shirt, a bucket hat and a toothbrush - yes, a toothbrush 🪥 🙃— Mr. Buns (@MapsMaponyane) December 15, 2021
The avid traveller said that the culprits stole a pair of shoes, a T-shirt, a bucket hat and a toothbrush.
The restaurant owner had a theory for the theft. He told his followers that he believes a man stole it because he needed to get ready for a date.
He said: “My theory is that mans had a date or something and needed all these things to complete his fit and be fresh for it.” (sic).
His followers commented on the incident, some explaining that they had had a similar experience.
@KingRatau commented: “Yoooh that sucks. But this is unacceptable, the airport should not allow an opportunity for this to happen. I mean when the bags are checked in they are no longer under your control. Years ago I lost my external hard river ko airport.” (sic)
Another, @Barbie66844555, commented: “They stole my lacoster sneaker ka 2019 n panty liners n watch.” (sic)
Another follower, @Mpho_Mabuya, believed the airport should install more security cameras.
“They should start having cameras in every corner of where luggage goes. It’s really getting out of hand. I mean tooth brush?? This person clearly had time,” he posted (sic).
Not the first time
Earlier this year, award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase had her wig stolen at the airport.
Ndamase, who shared about the ordeal on Twitter, posted: “I’m so f****** annoyed someone at the airport broke the cable off my bag and stole my wig.”
Some of her followers commented that they had also been victims of theft, with wigs, perfume and other valuable items stolen from their bags.