Marriott International adds 300 luxury holiday homes to their portfolio in SA

Homes & Villas by Marriott International have launched 300 premium and luxury rental properties to their existing portfolio in the country. Properties are situated in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, marking the collection’s debut in South Africa, and over 50 000 properties located in over 500 prime destinations around the world.

The launch of these rentals gives travellers in South Africa more options, with whole home rentals offering space, privacy and independence, particularly for family travel. Each home listed on Homes & Villas by Marriott International is professionally managed and meets the company’s design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. Homes & Villas by Marriott International is also the only home rental offering that participates in the award-winning travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, which enables members to earn and redeem points for stays across home rentals and more than 7 000 hotels and resorts globally.

Each stay also includes 24/7 support, professional cleaning, high-speed wi-fi, a fully equipped kitchen, premium linen, towels and bath amenities, laundry, and children’s items upon request. Chris Stephenson, vice-president of International Markets, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, said the contemporary African-chic styled apartments offer tranquil villas with breathtaking mountain views and houses with enchanting interiors overlooking the ocean. One of the 300 rental properties from Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Picture: Homes & Villas by Marriott International “With quality homes in prime locations, set in world-famous destinations such as Cape Town, we’re thrilled to add South Africa to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International collection and bring our deep knowledge of exceptional hospitality and world-class standards to the premium home rental market in the country,” said Stephenson.