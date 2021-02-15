Meet Rob, the first-ever humanoid robotic bartender at sea

MSC Cruises newest bartender on the soon to be launched MSC Virtuosa has an impressive résumé. He can speak eight languages, create out of this world cocktails and unlike any bartender you've seen at sea before. He is the first-ever humanoid, robotic bartender at sea, and guaranteed to steal a few hearts. Rob's playground is Virtuosa's MSC Starship Club, an integrated bar and entertainment experience, which is "inspired by MSC Cruises’ vision of the spaceship of the future: MSC Starliner". Here, travellers can experience 3D holograms, an immersive digital art wall and a 12-seater infinity digital interactive table while Rob whips you a delicious cocktail. Rob isn't the silent type either and boasts a few tricks up his sleeve to woo guests, like his mesmerising voice, human-like expressions and emotional responsiveness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSC Cruises Official (@msccruisesofficial) Guests can place their order using specifically designed vertical digital cockpits to alert Rob. The robot immediately starts to prepare the order, from pouring spirits, juices and syrups, shaking, building or stirring the concoctions and garnishing.

The status of their cocktail is displayed on digital monitors within the area and a LED strip above the robotic island. When the cocktail is ready, guests receive them in a custom-designed futuristic glass that they can keep as a souvenir.

Rob can speak to customers in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese, which guests select when they place their order. He uses his LED face to convey emotion so that guests can enjoy his performance while they take in the gorgeous setup.

The cruise company said in a statement that it sought out "new ways to employ the latest technology to create something unique and to develop innovations on board to elevate the guest offering to the next level."

MSC Cruises has worked with leading experts from companies specialising in robotics and automation, interior design and entertainment and digital experience solutions to create The MSC Starship Club.

MSC Virtuosa, which will launch in April, will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies and environmentally conscious capabilities.