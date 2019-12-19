Nompumelelo Mpofu is the new CEO of Airports Company South Africa. Picture: Supplied.

Nompumelelo (Mpumi) Mpofu was named the new Chief Executive Officer of Airports Company South Africa this week.

She will take up the new role from February 1, 2020. Mpofu is currently Director-General in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency. The company revealed in a statement: "Mpofu joins ACSA as the company is charting a fresh course for its future. 

She has extensive experience spanning over 25 years in the fields of transport, infrastructure development, local government and town, urban and regional planning. 

"In her career of public service, Mpofu has held the position of Director-General in the departments of Defence, Transport and Housing. She has served on the Boards of the Municipal Demarcation Board, the National Housing Board, the Gauteng Development Tribunal, the National Housing Finance Corporation and the National Home Builders Registration Council. 

"During her tenure as Director-General in the Department of Transport, Mpofu ensured the development, implementation and monitoring of transport policies and strategies in fields including aviation, rail, maritime, road transport, search and rescue," the statement added. 

She also served as the leader of the Government Transport Plan for the FIFA World Cup 2010 and oversaw Airports Company South Africa’s airport development and redevelopment programme for 2010. 

Mpofu was instrumental in the development and approval by Cabinet of the South African Airlift Strategy, which seeks to expand the country’s air transport services and to apply a holistic approach to global aviation opportunities to support South Africa’s interests. 

Mpofu holds an honours degree in urban and regional planning and a graduate degree in town planning from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, as well as a certificate in local government management from Oxford University. 