Nompumelelo Mpofu is the new CEO of Airports Company South Africa. Picture: Supplied.

Nompumelelo (Mpumi) Mpofu was named the new Chief Executive Officer of Airports Company South Africa this week. She will take up the new role from February 1, 2020. Mpofu is currently Director-General in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency. The company revealed in a statement: "Mpofu joins ACSA as the company is charting a fresh course for its future.

She has extensive experience spanning over 25 years in the fields of transport, infrastructure development, local government and town, urban and regional planning.

"In her career of public service, Mpofu has held the position of Director-General in the departments of Defence, Transport and Housing. She has served on the Boards of the Municipal Demarcation Board, the National Housing Board, the Gauteng Development Tribunal, the National Housing Finance Corporation and the National Home Builders Registration Council.

"During her tenure as Director-General in the Department of Transport, Mpofu ensured the development, implementation and monitoring of transport policies and strategies in fields including aviation, rail, maritime, road transport, search and rescue," the statement added.