First two faces announced in kulula.com’s Face on a Plane Competition.

Kulula.com has found their first two faces in their Face on a Plane Competition. They share their travel experiences with us: Nthabiseng Hamphrey Masivhege

Why do you love travel?

I love to travel because it allows us to see life through a unique lens and challenge our conceptions to conventional.

What destination is top of your bucket list?

Hawaii, because it is known for its spectacular landscapes.

Where is your most favourite place you have travelled to?

Mapungubwe in the province of Limpopo

What is your most favourite memory or experience while travelling?

My most favourite memory was catching glimpse of the Shashe and Limpopo rivers converging that separate South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. It was breath-taking how, during sunset over a raised viewing deck, our tour guide indicated where the three countries were divided by the 2 rivers and seeing threatened large mammals.

What is the one thing you want South African’s to know about you, now that your face is on a Kulula plane?

I would like fellow South Africans to know that through this competition I am going to ride on a plane for the very first time. Lastly, I can say that anything is possible if you believe in yourself.

Monique Meek

Why do you love travel?

I love traveling, I love meeting new people and learning all sbout all the different cultures and traditions we have around us in the world

What destination is top of your bucket list?

Dubai. I really want to visit this place it is so interesting and beautiful

Where is your most favourite place you have travelled to?

Cape Town.

What is your most favourite memory or experience while travelling?

All the traveling that I have spent with my boys (two sons & fiancé) those are my most favourite ️

What is the one thing you want South African’s to know about you, now that your face is on a kulula plane?

I am so excited about this, it’s really something that wasn’t even on my bucket list. Hahaha. I saw the competition on Facebook and thought let me enter. I seriously didn't expect to be one of the winners. I want South Africans to know that you shouldn’t limit yourself to anything in this life. I am a type of person who likes to try new things, I love adventures, meeting new people and spending time with my family.