Michelle Visage praises Virgin Atlantic for axing gendered uniform policy

Michelle Visage has praised Virgin Atlantic bosses for scrapping the airline’s gendered uniform policy. The company has long been known for the smart red jackets and skirts – designed by Vivienne Westwood – worn by the female cabin crew members while male staff have been seen in burgundy trousers and blazers, but workers will now be able to choose which uniform they want to wear as part of an update to the company’s gender identity policy.

They’ve announced the news in a publicity campaign fronted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Visage, who said of the changes: "As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me.

“People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work.” Virgin Atlantic cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem added: “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.” The airline is also introducing optional pronoun badges for staff and travellers as well as updating ticketing systems to allow passengers to use gender-neutral gender markers “U” or “X” and the gender-neutral title “Mx”.

