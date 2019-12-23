Millionaire entrepreneur to pay photographer R700K to travel world with him









Matthew Lepre is looking for a photographer to travel the world with him. Picture: Instagram/MatthewLepre. Want to travel the world with a millionaire? If the answer is yes, a job opportunity may make that dream come true. Ecom Warrior Academy founder Matthew Lepre is looking for a photographer to travel the world with him. He describes himself on his Instagram bio as a "7 figure online entrepreneur" who helps "people replace their 9-5 income." According to Insider, the lucky candidate will earn a $55 000 (around R784 762) to capture photographs for Lepre's Instagram page. The winner may also bring a friend on the all-expenses-paid trip.

The lucky candidate will need to have a smartphone and have some knowledge about Instagram filters.

Lepre,27, told Insider that the perfect candidate needs to have an eye for capturing the perfect shot.

He or she needs to be adventurous, creative and enjoy exploring.

As reported by the Daily Mail, The Australian businessman has been travelling all across the world alone for the past year.

The publication quoted Lepre's response to FEMAIL: "During the past year alone I have managed to grow my business while travelling to UAE, Indonesia, USA, NZ, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand. Up until now, I have relied on my best friend to be there to take photos on his phone.

"My business has now expanded rapidly and I need my mate, Mitch, to be there to work in other areas, so I'm now putting the open call out to the world for someone to be there to fill this role.”

To apply, candidates will have to follow @matthewlepre and @ecomwarrior on Instagram, tag a friend you want to bring on your first holiday in the post, and fill the application form available here.

The winner will be announced on May 31, 2020.



