Want to travel the world with a millionaire? If the answer is yes, a job opportunity may make that dream come true.
Ecom Warrior Academy founder Matthew Lepre is looking for a photographer to travel the world with him.
He describes himself on his Instagram bio as a "7 figure online entrepreneur" who helps "people replace their 9-5 income."
According to Insider, the lucky candidate will earn a $55 000 (around R784 762) to capture photographs for Lepre's Instagram page.
The winner may also bring a friend on the all-expenses-paid trip.