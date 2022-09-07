Minnie Dlamini acquires new luxury venue: ‘I’m ecstatic about this new exciting venture’

Johannesburg - After sharing a poster on social media that merely read “Loading…” along with the title “The Mansion Lounge and Rooftop Bar”, media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has announced through a media release that she has acquired a part ownership of the luxury venue. The Centurion restaurant and nightclub is set to launch tonight through a private event before officially opening its doors later this week.

The media release announced that the establishment will target a “young affluent African market in the surrounding areas”. The release added: “Set to offer thee ultimate summer experience, this luxurious, slick and elegant hangout spot will serve delectable food, an endless selection of premium drinks with the coolest trendy music in the background.” The venue is set to open seven days a week and will be hosting a series of different themed party nights from Thursday to Sunday across different genres from hip hop to amapiano and also R&B.

Minnie Dlamini shared that they have plans to make The Mansion the new favourite go-to spot. “We are here to create an unforgettable experience for an ever changing young emerging market. “Curated with just the right balance of great food, flawless service and a fresh offering of the coolest music right now, we plan to take the scene by storm. My team and I are ecstatic about this new exciting venture and can’t wait to share it with you this summer.” On Tuesday, Dlamini took to Instagram to share that after five years, Homeground, the sports show she hosts on SuperSport, was set to come to an end.

