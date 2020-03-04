Mom cancels sea wedding after autistic son is banned from cruise line

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

According to the Daily Mail, a 13-year-old autistic boy was banned from Carnival Cruises after he bit an employee on board four years ago. His mom Annette McKinnon, who planned to wed at sea, had to cancel her plans as her child was blacklisted by the international cruise line. The distraught mother told A Current Affair: “He was going to walk me down the aisle. I can't not have him there.” McKinnon told the publication she was 'dumbfounded' at the ban as it happened in 2016. The incident happened during a cruise to Fiji on the P&O Pacific Aria.

Nathaniel’s grandparents disembarked the ship to explore the Pacific Islands and let their grandson spend a day at the kids club.

Nathaniel allegedly lashed out at a staff member when he was told to move into the dining area for lunch.

The teenager, then nine years old, bit a staff member after they touched him.

The teenager said he learned from his mistake.

Carnival Australia in a statement said: “ We are sympathetic to the family's position, but we also remain concerned that a crew member on a previous cruise suffered a significant injury and, with the safety of guests and crew in mind, we do not wish to see such an incident repeated.

"While we believe it is too soon to accept a further booking, we do not rule out the possibility of a review of this position in the future when the passage of time and maturity might have improved the situation.”