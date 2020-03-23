More SA airlines under fire over cancellations and vouchers issued

Mango and Kulula passengers who have tried to change or cancel their flights have complained about not being able to get hold of the airlines on Twitter. User @Priscillaselele posted about not being able to get ahold of Mango's call centre: “Mango Airline Contact Centre 0861001234, 0110866105, 0110865552, 0110865616 are not answered throughout the day. I've been phoning since yesterday till today morning & afternoon, there is no response. It is regarding my booking scheduled for Monday 23 March 2020. Who can help???” (sic) User @Rene22817233 tweeted: “@FlyMangoSA I emailed Mango on Tuesday for voucher due to coronavirus but did not even receive an acknowledgement of receipt. I emailed again & even called but no1 answers. Flights within 72hrs were to have been prioritized & mine was yesterday. Whats going on with the voucher?” (sic)

User @Modie40080246 wanted a cash refund instead of a voucher.

The user said: “Please tell mango to refund us we don't want their voucher we want money.” (sic)

User @Ymallick posted: “This was Mango's response and I cannot believe I'm losing thousands of rands because they simply do not want to refund me. What must I do with a Voucher ???” (sic)

Mango Airlines responded to passengers regarding refund queries.

“Hi there, unfortunately, we cannot do a refund. Mango is issuing vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes, which will be valid for a period of six months from the date of issue. Please contact Guest Care – 086 10 10 002 or [email protected] – PN” it revealed (sic)

User @makwelasm said he was unable to change his flight bookings on Kulula.

He posted: “Am unable to cancell my booking with @kulula for the past week after @PresidencyZA asked us to stop unnecessary travel. The lines dont get thru, they don't respond to email. Has anyone managed to get thru 2 them.” (sic).

User @_yoclaud faced the same issue.

The user posted: “@kulula I've been trying to cancel my flight into a voucher for the past 24hrs when i finally got into contact with an operator it seemed everything has been sorted however i havent received an email with the voucher info etc.Whats going on? My flight is on Monday please help!” (sic)

User @U_Siphoz addressed both airlines.

“@FlyMangoSA @kulula Why is it such a mission to cancel flights on your websites yet on the homepage you discourage us from calling your respective call centers? I dont want to change a flight to a different departure time. I wish to CANCEL the flight!” (sic)

The airlines' policy

Mango revealed that passengers who booked or wanted to book for travel until April 30, 2020, will now be able to change their flight dates. Mango will waive the change fees apply.

For guests who are unable or unwilling to make use of the once-off booking change offering will receive vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes, valid for six months from the date of issue.

Kulula.com revealed on its website that it will offer customers flexibility with bookings made by March 31, 2020. “If you need to change the travel date on your booking, we are waiving all change fees (a fare difference may apply). This applies to any British Airways and kulula.com flights, whether booked directly with us or through a travel agent for travel until May 17, 2020.” (sic).

If you need to cancel your flight, the airline will offer you a Travel Bank Credit to the value of that flight, which can be used up to 12 months.

For international connections, the website states that customers may be entitled to a full refund or rebooking/re-routing where the change of booking fee will be waived. A difference in fare may apply.

The travel period is valid until May 17 and the refund or rebooking/re-routing will only apply to tickets issued on or before March 31. Terms and conditions apply.