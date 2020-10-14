MSC Cruises pushing for 2020/2021 cruise season

Will the 2020/2021 South African cruise season go ahead as normal? Well, with the cruise ship ban by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, it is unclear whether travellers will set sail anytime soon.

The cruise season normally starts mid-November and runs until April. MSC Cruises South Africa is pushing for the upcoming cruise season and are currently in talks with the South African government.

As some will recall, Mbalula said cruise ships were prohibited from calling at any of the South African sea ports, except for the disembarkation of returning South African crew, South African citizens or holders of South African permanent residence permits.

"Passenger ships are allowed to call at any South African sea port only for the disembarking returning South African citizens and holders of South African permanent residence permits, replenishing fuel, stores and provisions, medical evacuation and search and rescue," he revealed in a recent briefing.

However, Ross Volk, Managing Director, MSC Cruises South Africa, is hoping that he can persuade government to give the go-ahead for the upcoming cruise season.