MSC Euribia makes historic stop in Durban, launching local cruise season

As South Africa looks forward to the start of the local cruise season, Durban welcomed MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia at The Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal. The ship, one of the largest to berth at a South African port, made a technical stop in Durban on November 6.

According to the cruise line, MSC Euribia is its most technologically advanced and iconic ship and its fifth Meraviglia class ship powered by liquid natural gas (LNG) having come into service in 2023. Ross Volk, Managing Director of MSC Cruises South Africa, said they are delighted to welcome MSC Euribia for her first stop in South Africa. “The R300 million Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in Durban is one of only two ports in South Africa equipped to accommodate such a large vessel, making the terminal the perfect site for this,” said Volk.

The 6 334-passenger, 2 400-cabin ship is the second ship in the luxury cruise line’s fleet to be powered by liquid natural gas (LNG), which reduces emissions of greenhouse gasses by 20%. The fuel offers immediate benefits to the local port community compared to conventional maritime fuels by reducing local air emissions (99% less sulphur oxides (SOx), 99% particulate emissions and up to 85% less nitrogen oxides (NOx). The ship also offers passengers a choice of 10 dining venues and 21 bars, five pools that accommodate over 1 000 guests, and one of the biggest and most intricate waterparks at sea.