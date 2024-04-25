Multi-generational magic: Five tips for planning incredible trips with your extended family

Planning holidays with extended family is an excellent way to establish and foster family relationships. As International Family Day approaches on May 15, it serves as a reminder of the importance of the bonds that families form and the vital role that extended family members play in our lives. This is especially true for the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. The effect of caring and nurturing grandparents is invaluable in shaping a child’s sense of identity, leaving a legacy of love, wisdom, and tradition.

So, a holiday with the grandmothers can only heighten the excitement and sense of anticipation for little ones, who know they are in for some luxurious delights with eager “partners in crime”. Shaun Lamont, the managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts said that such shared experiences allow families, particularly those who do not see one other on a daily basis, to spend quality time together and reconnect, reinforcing bonds and creating amazing and lasting memories. Lamont shared five tips to ensure that you get the most out of your shared family vacation:

Planning Involve everyone in the planning process, whether through a family dinner, a group call, or an online gathering. Then, work can be assigned based on people’s hobbies or competence. The goal is to guarantee that everyone has a voice, feels heard, and involved. Accommodation Once you have decided on wilderness, mountains, or beach as your destination, seek for solutions that can accommodate all generations.

You can choose between resorts, spas, hotels, airbnbs and more. Timing When choosing holiday dates, especially for a large group, keep in mind the ideal season, school holidays, job schedules, and other responsibilities.

To meet everyone’s needs, careful cooperation and flexibility may be required. Budget Agree on a fair budget for everyone involved. Keep in mind that different generations and families have different means, so be willing to negotiate and compromise on spending.

Plan activities that will not generate financial stress for anyone, as the purpose is to enjoy family time without adding to someone’s financial strain. Shared experiences Plan some specific activities that will appeal to a wide range of family members’ ages and interests, ensuring that everyone can enjoy themselves. This could involve sightseeing, picnics, short walks, game nights, and storytelling by the camp-fire.