Mzansi gets creative with name suggestions for SA’s new airline

South Africa will welcome a brand-new airline this December. The unnamed airline has called South Africans to come up with a name for the airline. The person with the best name will win a year’s free travel pass on the airline. The airline which has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer-obsessed approach to mobility, is a partnership between Kulula founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. Novick said the pandemic has created a unique opportunity to start an airline. He said the airline is not only "dramatically more efficient but also inventive and creative by tapping into the unique talent that our country offers." Many South Africans have shared their potential names on our IOL News and IOL Travel Twitter- and some were pretty good.

These are some of them. User @Temhle suggested the name ‘ Uyinene Air’. She said: “ Apart from the international significance of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s story, I think the name and it’s meaning is a bold way to come up in a year when the whole world suffered. Uyinene - God is true also, Queen or Strong princess.” (sic)

User @kayaksdontcare suggested WAP, which is abbreviated for Wing and a Prayer

“WAP. ##wingandaprayer” the user commented. (sic)

User @rosieludick11 commented: “ Jabulani SA (as in rejoice.)” (sic).

Another wanted to pay homage to the late former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

User @NkosinatiMagwa commented “ Nelson Mandela airline” (sic)

User @one_shu wanted the airline to have an African name.

“Can it please have an African name and be representetive of who we are as a country and people? No acronyms please. We need to be distinct as South Africa,” the user shared. (sic).

Many social media users suggested “Mzansi Air”

To share your suggestion, visit https://brandnewairline.co.za/