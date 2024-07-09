Mzansi outraged by the new Irish visa requirements

South Africans have booed Ireland’s decision which will see South African and Batswana passport holders requiring an Irish visa to travel to the country from July 10. Although many have booed the decision, which was communicated by the Irish Embassy in Pretoria, others said they were accepting the decision as they said there was rampant fraud at the South African Home Affairs Department.

Irish Minister of Justice Helen McEntee, said the Irish visa requirement are put in place to ensure that effective immigration controls are in place. However, South Africans have since taken to X to bemoan that this decision is not concerned with the influx or South Africans. X user Zandy Thabethe said it was because of the fake passports and asylum seeker applications which followed.

Yup, it is because of the increase of fake passports & asylum seekers.



We all know who are the fraudsters who are ruining it for SAns world wide. The sooner we deport them out of SA, the better. — NO TO FAKE NEWS 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@zandy_thabethe) July 8, 2024 @Ishmaelsizwe wrote: “You just wanted a reason to stop the visa free for South Africans, if you were consistent with the influx of fake South Africans then you should have found a way to stop them unlike stopping the visa free. Doesn't that mean the Irish might as well apply for a visa to SA ?”

Another user @Kgali_matlhabe said: “Yk the identity fraud in the home affairs is rampant. Government officials are giving Nigerians & Bangladesh & others our green books in exchange for money. So maybe the Irish government realized that.” Yk the identity fraud in the home affairs is rampant. Government officials are giving Nigerians & Bangladeshi & others our green books in exchange for money. So maybe the Irish government realized that. — kgalalelo matlhabe (@kgali_matlhabe) July 8, 2024

@DavidMMyburgh said “I applaud Ireland for taking control of its borders. Except its misplaced- there isn't an influx of Botswanas going to Ireland'' It was reported by The Irish times that “South Africa and Botswana were the only countries on the safe list that did not require its citizens to obtain visas before travelling to Ireland”. Helen further said that “Irish visa requirements are kept under ongoing review, having regard to the need to ensure that effective immigration controls are in place whilst also facilitating those who wish to travel to Ireland for the purposes of a visit, to work, to study, or to join family members,” she added