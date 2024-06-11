Namibia demands reciprocal visas for their nationals

Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) has declared that thirty one countries, mainly from Europe, will be removed from its visa-exempt list due to the lack of reciprocal visa arrangements for Namibian citizens. While the implementation date is yet to be determined, nationals from these countries will need to complete an online application form and obtain visas-on-arrival, as stated by MHAISS.

Visitors from these nations are expected to pay the standard visa-on-arrival fee of NAD 1,200 (R 1,200/€59/$64). According to The Namibia Tourism Satellite Account, the tourism sector contributes 6.9% to the country’s GDP. The European markets, which are crucial to Namibia’s tourism industry, are included in the list of countries that may now require a visa-on-arrival. The countries affected by this new requirement include:

The 31 countries that will now require visas to enter Namibia: Image: Travel News “In recent years, the Republic of Namibia has extended gestures of goodwill and favourable treatment to nationals of various countries. However, despite these efforts, certain nations have not reciprocated. In light of these disparities, the government has deemed it necessary to implement a visa requirement to ensure parity and fairness in diplomatic interactions,” the MHAISS statement read. Travel News says that this has raised concerns among tourism industry leaders. The Ministry indicated that the implementation date and procedures for issuing visas to travellers from the affected countries would be announced later through diplomatic channels.