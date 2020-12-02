Naughty flight attendant gives whole new meaning to mile high club

A British Airways flight attendant is being investigated for her risqué behaviour as she advertised "adult entertainment" during flights and hotel sex escapades during her layovers. The Sun reported that the flight attendant advertises sex between flights and sells her underwear online. That is not all; she photographs herself in sexy poses while in her uniform on the plane. She doesn't show her face in the pictures. The publication claims she works as part of the Heathrow-based crew. The mystery flight attendant has since deleted her accounts. Her rates start from £25 (R512) for a pair of her underwear but prices rise depending on what the client wants.

The flight attendant also offers onboard experiences, but it is uncertain how much it cost.

According to The Sun, she says on her blog: “If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice.”

The flight attendant also has encounters with the cabin crew.

In one photo, she is on a hotel bed in Edinburgh, holding a glass of red wine between her toes.

She said: “Nothing better than getting drunk with my pilot so he can do whatever he wants to me. Cheers.”

Many employees were not impressed by her behaviour, telling the publication that she was "clearly prostituting herself and boosting her business by using photos taken onboard BA planes."

Another said it is a "shocking dereliction of duty and not the image BA wants of its cabin crew.”

The airline has currently launched an investigation into the matter. It said in a statement: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims.”