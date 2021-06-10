Need a place to stay? Airbnb is looking for 12 people to live anywhere for a year

Airbnb properties are hot commodities these days – from stunning beach villas to hidden condos and uber luxe properties. Airbnb is now looking for 12 people to “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” for a year. The company seeks remote workers, creatives, empty nesters, young families, staycationers and digital nomads.

The winners will get to live in listings on Airbnb for approximately one year. Yeah, rent free. In addition, “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” will cover credit for accommodation, trannsportion allowance, listing suggestions and local experiences. The company teased on its website: "Whether you are looking to join Zoom meetings by the beach, take your family on the ultimate road trip, or learn a new language in a favourite city — this programme is for you."

Airbnb will cover credit for accommodations, transport allowance, listing suggestions and local experiences for the 12 participants and up to three companions each. In return, participants will need to provide real-world insights on features, services and the experience of living nomadically. The insights aims to shape the future of long-term living on Airbnb, including product changes and resources that could help improve the long-term living experience, ideal types of accommodations for solo travellers or groups like families, and connections to local community members and businesses. The programme will run from July 2021 to July 2022.

Residents of the following countries are eligible to apply: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada excluding the Province of Quebec, Chile, mainland China, Denmark, Dubai, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and US. Digital nomad Samantha Scott shared her recent experience: “Because of Airbnb, I have the ability to call anywhere my home. For anyone thinking of taking the nomadic leap, you’ll never know if the lifestyle is right for you if you don’t try!”