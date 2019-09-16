Despite the social media reports of celebrities failing to post on their recent trip to Nelson Mandela Bay- the municipality says the campaign exceeded expectations. Picture: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Celebrities like Cassper Nyovest and Khanyi Mbau were slammed on social media this weekend for allegedly not posting the #sharethebay hashtag on their social media feeds. However, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality who hosted the celebrities were quick to refute the allegations.

The organisation hosted personalities including Linda Moeketsi, Allana Foster, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster, Tumi Mohale, Khanyi Mbau, Tebogo Lerole, Cassper Nyovest, and Carpo for their Tourism Month initiatives.

The itinerary included an art experience, rum tasting, an ocean safari, helicopter trip over Cape Recife and safaris at Addo Elephant National Park and Riverbend Lodge.

Anipho Nhlaka Maphumulo shared on his Facebook page: “Social Media Marketing Fail 101. Apparently Nelson Mandela Bay metro hired “Influencers” to market their city as a tourist destination. The campaign had an official hashtag so that it can create a traceable trend on social media platforms, but the majority of the influences hired didn’t use the hashtag and just posted pics as if they are on their private holiday visit 🤣🤣🤣🤣" (sic).

Maphumulo claimed that the campaign took a "dramatic turn" when the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay realised that the municipality used celebrities from out of the city to market the tourism offerings.

Public relations officer No5 By Mantis, Mandisa Magwaxaza, told the Weekend Post that only a few celebrities posted about the trip.

She told the publication that when she “raised my concerns with the group, I was told: ‘Do you know how much it costs for Cassper to even tag you on a post? R50 000.’”

Despite the allegations, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that the hosting expectations were met.

Doné Louw of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said a report revealed that the 92 content items created by the celebrities totalled over R46 Million in campaign value.

Louw said they wanted to use celebrities as part of their campaign to attract a different travel market.

He said the celebrities had to post their experiences on their social media platforms and that there were no specific stipulations.

“The value is worked out as per accepted methodologies used by media monitoring companies. It is based on the number of post engagements and the number of people it reached. It excludes the value of the 311 Instagram stories.

“The amount of R40 535.14 spent on getting them here by the city was worth it. As the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, we sincerely thank the celebrities who had taken part in the campaign. We hope that any negative reporting which is not informed by a formal NMBM campaign report will not discourage them from considering the plans we had with them to keep the Nelson Mandela Bay Flag flying.”