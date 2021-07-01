New airline LIFT halts flights

SA's newest airline LIFT cancelled all flights on its Johannesburg - Cape Town route from July 5-31. Flights will continue until Sunday, July 4. The decision was due to adjusted Level 4 and the subsequent third wave.

The airline said all affected travellers will be provided with an alternative flight. LIFT CEO Jonathan Ayache said over 1 000 passengers have already changed or cancelled their flights since the announcement. “People are choosing to stay at home for now. Understandably so. Our crew are also better off staying put until this wave recedes and the vaccination rollout reaches critical mass. We’re very lucky that LIFT’s agile, demand-driven business model allows us to scale up and down as things change. And change, they certainly do," he said.

He said the airline will communicate new flight details via email and SMS to travellers. Passengers who cancel can use the credit for use on future flights. Apache described the time as a 'frustrating time for South Africans'. “In our first 7 months of operation, we operated over 1150 flights and transported more than 150 000 passengers with a 97% on-time performance rate and fantastic feedback on our service and the overall experience. It’s a frustrating time for South Africans. For now, stay safe, and we can’t wait to be flying around our beautiful country again soon.” he added.