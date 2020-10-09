New Covid-19 passport may change the face of travel

A new Covid-19 passport may revolutionise how people travel during the pandemic. The CommonPass will be a quick and reliable way to showcase travellers' health status.

The Commons Project, together with The World Economic Forum, are working on the project.

According to its website, The CommonPass framework will allow individuals to access their lab results and vaccination records, and consent to have that information used to validate their Covid status without revealing any other underlying personal health information. The lab results and vaccination records can be accessed through existing health data systems, national or local registries or personal digital health records including Apple Health for iOS, CommonHealth for Android.

CEO of the Commons Project Paul Meyer explained more about the initiative.

"Common Pass is a platform that lets people safely and securely collect their health information, whether it's a negative Covid test result or eventually a record of a Covid vaccine, manage that information, control it themselves and then be able to let that information be used to demonstrate that they have had a negative test or they have been vaccinated so that they can get on a plane or travel to another country.