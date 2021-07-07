New online booking platform Ukiyo Live allows travellers to book directly in real-time
On Tuesday, Touchdown Travel Tech launched Ukiyo Live, a new platform for the global travel market.
According to the company, the new platform allows establishments to load real-time content shared through its software, which could lead to potential bookings for the establishments.
The company says listing on Ukiyo Live will allow businesses to expand their global impact, while remaining competitive.
"Through carefully curated infrastructure of social and digital media that is linked to each piece of content, we will bring significant data to the industry that will allow for dynamic consumer travel behaviour.
"This will be linked to an advertising platform which will give the tourism industry the ability to place paid content in front of the consumer - based on the way consumers utilize or search content," said the company.
Some of the features and benefits for establishments on Ukiyo Live include:
- Free sign up for establishments
- Real-time booking available for customers via Tourplan
- Advertising opportunities on all live sites
- Access to a private dashboard for uploading imagery, videos, and blogs
“We are thrilled to announce the formal launch of Ukiyo Live where travellers can book directly with us in real-time.
“There are over 1 000 establishments already listed on Ukiyo, spanning 35 countries, and it’s growing every day.
When brands such as Red Carnation, Shangri-La and Oberoi sign up, we know we’re onto a winning streak,” said Richard de la Rey, CEO of Ukiyo Live.
Interested establishments can contact: [email protected]
Touchdown Travel Tech is an integrated tourism technology solution company.