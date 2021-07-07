New online booking platform Ukiyo Live allows travellers to book directly in real-time

According to the company, the new platform allows establishments to load real-time content shared through its software, which could lead to potential bookings for the establishments.

The company says listing on Ukiyo Live will allow businesses to expand their global impact, while remaining competitive.

"Through carefully curated infrastructure of social and digital media that is linked to each piece of content, we will bring significant data to the industry that will allow for dynamic consumer travel behaviour.

"This will be linked to an advertising platform which will give the tourism industry the ability to place paid content in front of the consumer - based on the way consumers utilize or search content," said the company.