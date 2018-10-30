Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc announced the opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott Pretoria Loftus Park. Located in Arcadia, Pretoria, the hotel is nestled within Loftus Park, a comprehensive mixed-use corporate, retail and lifestyle precinct in Pretoria. Not far from the Hatfield Gautrain Station and the Tshwane Rapid Transport Bus route, it provides easy access from both Johannesburg city as well as OR Tambo International Airport.

“Protea Hotels by Marriott is a leading hotel brand in South Africa and enjoys unprecedented regional brand equity,” said Volker Heiden, Vice President Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International, Middle East and Africa.

“I am confident that this, together with the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution of Marriott International will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Pretoria Loftus Park as a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers to Pretoria.”