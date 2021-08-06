New SA airline the official domestic carrier for team South Africa

New South African airline Lift is making bold moves. The airline has partnered with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to transport athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic teams. Lift became the official domestic carrier of Team SA’s athletes from August 1.

Returning Team SA athletes and medal winners as well as Paralympians, who compete at the Tokyo Games from August 24, will be among the ones who will be travelling on Lift, the airline said. Jonathan Ayache, the Lift chief executive, said the airline was ready to offer great flight experiences and amazing flexibility. “We are thrilled to partner with Sascoc to transport our incredible Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have already brought so much joy to South Africans and who have reignited our united spirit following a difficult time for our country.

“We hope that our athletes make it to their respective finals, win medals and achieve their personal goals. We’re so happy to be a part of their journey and offer them great flight experiences and amazing flexibility,” he said. Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, shared these sentiments. ”I’m delighted that Lift is now the official domestic carrier of Team SA.