New SA airline the official domestic carrier for team South Africa
Share this article:
New South African airline Lift is making bold moves. The airline has partnered with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to transport athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic teams.
Lift became the official domestic carrier of Team SA’s athletes from August 1.
Returning Team SA athletes and medal winners as well as Paralympians, who compete at the Tokyo Games from August 24, will be among the ones who will be travelling on Lift, the airline said.
Jonathan Ayache, the Lift chief executive, said the airline was ready to offer great flight experiences and amazing flexibility.
“We are thrilled to partner with Sascoc to transport our incredible Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have already brought so much joy to South Africans and who have reignited our united spirit following a difficult time for our country.
“We hope that our athletes make it to their respective finals, win medals and achieve their personal goals. We’re so happy to be a part of their journey and offer them great flight experiences and amazing flexibility,” he said.
Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, shared these sentiments.
”I’m delighted that Lift is now the official domestic carrier of Team SA.
“These are truly exciting and inspiring times. Lift is a dynamic and flexible new player in South Africa’s airline industry and their brand embodies the same hope and spirit as Sascoc and Team SA," he said.
Lift resumed all flights on its Joburg – Cape Town route on Sunday, August 1. Lift cancelled all flights on the route from July 5 – 31, due to the adjusted level 4 restrictions banning Gauteng leisure travel.