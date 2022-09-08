New travel guide lays emphasis on sustainable tourism in Japan

With more countries relaxing Covid-19 entry policies to allow for international travel and visitors, the Japan National Tourism Organisation has released a new brochure on sustainable tourism in the island country. The brochure, entitled “Explore Deeper: Sustainable Travel Experiences in Japan,” focuses on promoting more sustainable destinations, experiences and accommodations and “green” offerings in Japan.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s available for view, download and print on the country’s official tourism website. According to Michiaki Yamada, JNTO’s executive director in New York, Japan's travel industry is taking initiative to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “At JNTO, our sustainability pledge focuses on three major pillars: the environment, our culture, and our economy. With these three pillars, we hope not only to enrich and protect them, but also let them enhance travellers' experiences in the country,” said Yamada.

He said that by highlighting several sights and experiences throughout the country, they hope to not only enrich and educate travellers, but to pass down these important aspects of Japanese culture while helping support local small businesses. Japan’s brochure highlights a variety of different sustainable travel offerings, such as outdoor adventures, Japan’s food culture, sustainable accommodations, traditional towns and heritage stays, annual cultural festivals and more. The guide also includes some of the most exciting and interesting sustainable accommodations in Japan, ranging from more traditional hotel concepts to the completely unique, like the Treeful Treehouse Resort.

Story continues below Advertisement