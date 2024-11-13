New visa process for Indonesia: what South African travellers need to know

The visa application process for travel to Indonesia has been simplified after VFS Global announced that it has been appointed as the service provider for the new Indonesia Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service for South Africans and 96 other nationalities. The service provider revealed that Indonesia has set an ambitious target of welcoming 14 million visitors in 2024 and achieved 9.92 million arrivals from January to August so far.

The company also said that the user-friendly e-VoA solution aligns with Indonesia’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and services, while in the African region, South Africa accounts for the highest number of tourist visitors who travel to Indonesia. The new service will commence in the first half of December 2024 and payment can be made online. “Travellers will soon be able to enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global by completing the entire process online before departure and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA.

“The e-VoA can be easily obtained by visiting VFS Global website, submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel,” said VFS. Commenting on their appointment, Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group said Indonesia is a very popular destination for travellers across the globe,= and they are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application process quicker, simpler and much more convenient. “This user-friendly and highly secure digital e-Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service will considerably enhance the visa application experience, thereby facilitating an increase in tourism to the country.