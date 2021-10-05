No date set, but South Africa cruises are inevitable

You may go on a South African cruise soon, thanks to the country moving into level 1. Ross Volk, MD for MSC Cruises South Africa, said the company will reconfirm the cruise schedule planned for the season 21/22 and reveal cruising dates in due course.

"We are delighted that the new measures will allow cruise ships to operate in line with national health protocols. We are now waiting for the government’s guidelines for the resumption of cruises for South African holidaymakers," he said. Volk said the cruise company will work with the relevant authorities to prepare its return to South African waters. "We will share with them the great amount of data we have accumulated and knowledge we have learned since we resumed safe sailing in August 2020 for cruises in the Mediterranean Sea.

"That experience has been subsequently bolstered and paved the way for us to resume sailings around the UK, Europe, North America and the Middle East, which has enabled tens of thousands of people to enjoy a relaxing, enjoyable and safe time with us at sea. "We now look forward to welcoming our South African guests on board in the near future for a wonderful holiday with a health and safety protocol that has led the way in the global cruise industry," he said. Last December, MSC announced that two ships will sail South Africa’s shores when it resumes operations. It also marks the first time two different class MSC Cruises’ ships will be deployed in the country simultaneously.