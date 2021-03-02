No eating on domestic flights: Major study could be Fikile Mbalula’s reason for enforcing rule

Updates to flight laws and international travel have been gazetted and signed off by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula under lockdown level 1.

Surprisingly, many airline passengers were shocked to find that only consumables offered by on-board catering is limited to bottled water and under no circumstances are passengers allowed to eat on domestic flights – even if bringing their own food onboard.

In short, no alcohol and no eating is allowed on any domestic flight.

Irate passengers might be frowning at the thought of a dry flight, but there is a reason behind this. It all comes down to supporting better adherence to mask wearing on board planes in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Air travel and the spread of coronavirus have been totally conflated in our minds, but what we forget is that people weren’t necessarily getting ill on aircraft, rather it’s the act of infected folks travelling from one community to another that perpetuated the spread of the disease” said Kirby Gordon, the chief marketing officer at FlySafair.