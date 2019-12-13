Fastjet has refuted allegations that a recent flight from Johannesburg to Harare ran low of fuel.
Harare.com reported that passengers onboard FN8332 shared their frustrations on Twitter after they were "informed that the aircraft’s fuel had been depleted" due to being stationary on the runway for a lengthy period.
Zimlive.com spoke to one of the passengers onboard flight FN8332, who did not want to be named. They alleged that the airline asked them to disembark and return to the terminal. The passenger claimed the airline informed them that the plane had run out of fuel.
Fastjet, however, denied the claims that the delay was related to fuel and said a "minor technical defect occurred."
“The airline would like to factually clarify the events regarding flight FN8332 operating from Johannesburg to Harare,” the airline said in a statement.