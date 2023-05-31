Independent Online
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

No more ride discounts for Uber One subscribers

Ride-hailing platform Uber has discontinued the five percent discounts on eligible rides that it previously provided to Uber One subscribers. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Published 6h ago

San Francisco - Ride-hailing platform Uber has discontinued the five percent discounts on eligible rides that it previously provided to Uber One subscribers.

According to an email sent out to customers, beginning with the next billing cycle, subscribers will earn six percent 'Uber Cash' on eligible rides, which they will be able to spend on Uber and Uber Eats, reports TechCrunch.

Since the company launched Uber One in 2021 for $9.99 (about R200) per month and $99.99 per year, discounts on rides have been a major adoption driver.

According to Uber's full-year earnings report, Uber One memberships increased by 100 percent to approximately 12 million members in 2022.

While switching to a cash-back offer allows Uber to increase its profit margins, it also risks losing customers who are only interested in the discounts, the report said.

Moreover, the ride-hailing platform stated in the email that other member benefits, such as the $0 delivery fee and up to 10 percent off eligible Uber Eats orders, will not be affected, the report added.

Meanwhile, Uber has announced a new feature which will allow users to book flights directly in the app for customers in the UK.

Uber partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app.

