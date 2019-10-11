The uncertainty of whether you do or don't need to travel with your children's unabridged birth certificates has come to an end.
During a recent radio interview Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsaeledi clarified that as of now the official position for travellers coming to South Africa with minors is that unabridged birth certificates are not at all required.
This comes after years of confusion in the tourism industry on this issue.
The requirement and subsequent confusion did result in a decrease in tourist arrivals.
Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism says: "Since 2015, the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa has required that all passengers under the age of 18 travel in and out of the country with an Unabridged Birth Certificate.