Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates first cruise season in South Africa

It’s cruise season and what better way to kick-start the year than to announce that Norwegian Cruise Line has successfully concluded its inaugural season sailing from Cape Town. In December, Norwegian Jade became the first vessel in the line’s 18-ship fleet to homeport from the South African port, offering international and local guests a 12-day journey along the coast of South Africa and Namibia with an overnight stay in Cape Town and visits to Mossel Bay, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Richard’s Bay, Luderitz, and Walvis Bay.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kevin Bubolz, VP and managing director of Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are excited to offer our South African guests the opportunity to sail with NCL right from their doorstep and enjoy our unique ‘Freestyle Cruising’ philosophy without the need for long-haul travel and lengthy visa applications.’’ Furthermore, Bubolz adds that they are experiencing an increase in demand for cruises in South Africa. It is also noted that Norwegian Jade welcomed the highest number of South African guests on any NCL cruise to date. Western Cape minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger said: “Cruise tourism generates R300 million in economic impact for the Western Cape and supports thousands of jobs in the province. Positioning Cape Town as a homeport for international and local cruising is a key growth opportunity for our region, and we welcome NCL’s commitment to sailing out of Cape Town.”

Plans for 2024 are already rolled out and Norwegian Dawn is set to take to the waters from January 20, 2024, for a 12-day sail from Port Louis, Mauritius, calling to Pointe des Galets, Réunion; Fort Dauphin (Toalagnaro), Madagascar; Pomene and Maputo, Mozambique; Richard’s Bay; Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth); Mossel Bay and Cape Town. In addition, on February 1 and March 8, 2024, she will complete 12-day round-trip voyages through South Africa and Namibia with calls to Mossel Bay, Durban, Luderitz, and Walvis Bay before embarking on her most extensive itinerary on March 20, sailing from Cape Town to Barcelona, Spain. The 21-day voyage along Africa’s west coast will visit ports in Namibia, Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde, Canary Islands and Morocco.

Story continues below Advertisement