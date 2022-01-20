Norwegian Cruise Line introduces Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, has unveiled Norwegian Viva, the next ship in its brand-new Prima Class. Providing guests with elevated experiences including more wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design and exceptional service, Norwegian Viva will begin sailing remarkable Mediterranean itineraries in June 2023.

Home porting in key Southern European port cities including Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece. She will then sail the southern Caribbean for her 2023-2024 winter season offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mirroring the upscale design and structure of her record-breaking sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva, also built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy, will debut at 965 feet long, 142 500 gross tons and accommodate 3 219 guests at double occupancy.

Travellers will live up every second of their journey in the most spacious accommodations including the brands’ largest inside, ocean view and balcony category staterooms. The world-class vessel will not only offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories and largest variety of suite categories available at sea, but will also boast a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium key-card only access ship-within-a-ship concept.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation. “We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.” Norwegian Viva will boast eye-catching hull art designed by Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, commonly known as “Peeta”, who also illustrated the exceptional hull design on Norwegian Prima.