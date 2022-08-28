Norwegian Cruise Line officially welcomes leading-edge Norwegian Prima

Reykjavik, Iceland - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, on Saturday night christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland. The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2 500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

"With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring ‘only-available-on-Prima-experiences,’ she is continuing NCL's legacy of industry firsts. We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik's striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms." Norwegian Prima makes history as the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland.

At 294 meters long and more than 143 535 tons with capacity for 3 100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. Her variety of recreational activities including the fastest slides at sea - The Rush and The Drop - and the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack at sea, provide guests with adrenaline-pumping moments.

Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 44 000 square foot outdoor walk way which wraps around the entire ship; The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden; and expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach, offer guests a chance to slow down and relax. "We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL's next chapter with Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. Picture: Camilla Bach "It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality."

Norwegian Prima features innovative firsts including The Concourse, the first outdoor sculpture garden at sea; Prima Speedway, the first three-story racetrack at sea; and the Penrose Atrium, NCL’s first three-level atrium. Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by popular Icelandic group and 2021 "Eurovision Song Contest" fan favorites, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced "Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne"), before Norwegian Prima’s very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull. Global Pop Superstar and godmother to Norwegian Prima, Katy Perry, performs at the ship’s christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland to commemorate her first voyage. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry’s chart-topping hits including "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," and "Firework."

"It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas," said Katy Perry. "I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!" Global Pop Superstar and godmother to Norwegian Prima, Katy Perry, performs at the ship’s christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland to commemorate her first voyage. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line Prior to the Christening ceremony, guests were surprised with an authentic Icelandic experience at the HARPA cultural center. Attendees were treated to a captivating LED light show by Artist Olafur Eliasson as well as performances by Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet who joined the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in an awe-inspiring show. Guests attending Norwegian Prima’s Christening celebration were treated to show-stopping musical and dance performances by a cellist Quartet, the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Icelandic pop star Bríet and more.