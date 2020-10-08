Norwegian Cruise Line suspends cruises until end of November

Norwegian Cruise Line will extend its suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between November 1 through November 30, 2020, for its three cruise brands.

The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

Meanwhile, The Healthy Sail Panel, which was formed in June by Royal Caribbean Group and comprises of globally recognised experts in medical practice and research, public health, infectious diseases, biosecurity, hospitality and maritime operations specialists, released a 65-plus-page report in September.

The report included 74 detailed best practices to protect the public health and safety of guests, crew and the communities where cruise ships call.