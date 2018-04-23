Thali Thali is one of the places to visit on the routes. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

An exciting new sightseeing route that combines world renowned tourist hot spots with some of the more unknown and unique Cape destinations was launched at the World Travel Market last week. The Cape Way circular route encompasses 28 destinations. The route starts at the V&A Waterfront and ends in Durbanville. Stops along the way include the Robben Island and District Six Museums, Groot Constantia, which is the oldest wine estate in SA, Boulders Beach with its penguin colony, SANCCOB at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha, the Rondevlei Nature Reserve, shark cage diving at Gansbaai, whale watching at Hermanus and Mamre Werf.

Carmen Lerm, founder and CEO of West Coast Way, said that the routes will take visitors to various hidden gems.

West Coast Way, which was launched four years ago to market the Cape West Coast to increase the number of visitors to the area, created South Africa's road trip with the most twists where visitors can explore a unique collection of over 101 destinations along themed routes.

The West Coast Way basket of free routes includes the Scenic, Berg, Foodie, Cultural and Wild Routes – as well as the newly launched Cape Way Route - all of which are designed to showcase the many attractions and activities that are on offer on the Cape West Coast and inland areas.

“Locals and foreigners alike can plan a road trip vacation along any one of the West Coast Way Routes – mixing and matching selected stops from the various routes to suite personal tastes, and spending as long, or as little, a time as desired exploring all that the Cape has to offer. There is also the option to book a guided tour through West Coast Way for some of the routes,” said Lerm.

Shadow Minister of Tourism, James Vos, commended West Coast Way on the initiative taken to develop the various sightseeing routes.

“Domestic tourism is coming under pressure because of a worsening economy and the lack of affordable holiday destinations. West Coast Way’s initiative to promote a culture of travel among South Africans through the creation of domestic tourism offerings in the Cape West Coast region is a great way for South Africans to travel. They also lead to the development of local enterprises, increasing the demand for goods and services, and contribute to employment,” he said.

Vos added that both private and government funded initiatives, such as the Air Access Project, are boosting tourism to the province.

“The Air Access Project has secured new routes with three airlines, six route expansions and connected our region with four new destinations this year. It excites me to consider that these additions will create direct tourism spending of R620 million, bringing the total contribution to direct tourism spending since its inception to R4.1 billion, with a total of 13 new routes and 14 route expansions,” he said.

West Coast Way launches new Cape Way sightseeing route. Here are some of the routes...





For more information, call 0861 321 777.