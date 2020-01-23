TripIt launched the Carbon Footprint feature to help travellers monitor their carbon emissions. Picture: Pexels.

For those wary of their carbon footprint, a new app can make sure that you are doing your bit to save the environment. TripIt launched Carbon Footprint, a new feature that shows travellers the carbon emissions for their flights, tracks annual flight emissions, and offers practical ways to offset flight emissions.

The goal is to help travellers understand the environmental impact of all of their flights. TripIt is believed to be the first travel organising app to automatically aggregate flight emissions across providers, giving travellers a holistic view of your air travel footprint. The feature will be available to all TripIt users—both free and Pro.

So, how does it work? With the new Carbon Footprint feature, you can see your flight’s carbon emissions, track your annual carbon footprint for air travel and offset and reduce your environmental impact with practical suggestions right in the app. TripIt revealed it calculates traveller’s carbon footprint using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the same methodology used by American and European government agencies. It will take into account factors like distance, flight class, and environmental elements.

To view the carbon emissions for an individual flight, visit the flight’s detail screen and you’ll see the Carbon Footprint section. You can tap on it for more info and for ideas on how to reduce or offset your flight’s footprint.

To view the cumulative carbon emissions for all your flights in a certain year, check out your Travel Stats in the More tab. From there, tap on Carbon Footprint for more info and ideas on how to reduce or offset your footprint.