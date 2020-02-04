Cruise passengers can enjoy a range of treatments onboard the MSC Grandiosa. Picture: MSC Cruises.

Cruises are a time for relaxation, catching some sun and enjoying copious amounts of cocktails. For some cruisers, in between the relaxing activities, it is the ideal time to get a little work done by the resident spa doctor. According to MSC Cruises spa doctor Safeer Azima, some of the procedures include radio-frequency, micro-laser, botox, dermal fillers and other non-invasive procedures.

Azima, who hails from Mauritius, said that he oversees non-invasion treatment for anti-ageing and rejuvenation.

“Since I started in 2018, I have noticed a demand for treatments and procedures by guests. Botox is way cheaper than you would pay on land,” he explained. According to him, botox costs 310 euros (R4 973) for 50 units.

MSC spa doctor Safeer Azima consults with a guest on the MSC Grandiosa. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

In terms of weight loss, the cruise uses the Cryolysis Slimming Machine, which helps guests lose between 25 to 35 percent of the fat.

“It is similar to liposuction, but less invasive. It usually takes 3 to 5 weeks before you see any results, but they are likely to lose around 25 to 35 percent of the fat.

“This method is only used for the treatment of stubborn areas and not for obesity,” he said.