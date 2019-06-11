Zukisa Ramasia has replaced interim CEO after Vuyani Jarana resigned on Sunday, stating that his turnaround strategy for the airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and bureaucracy.





SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and Jacana launched a five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes. SAA requires around R21.7bn in cash injections from the government.