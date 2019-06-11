Trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) will picket at all major airports to protest a range of issues at South African Airways (SAA) and SAA Technical (Saat).
“This includes the recent resignation of the GCEO Vuyani Jarana, corruption of Saat management, problems in the maintenance department, allegations of nepotism, tribalism and corruption of the HR manager at Saat, and other issues,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in their media briefing on Monday.
Zukisa Ramasia has replaced interim CEO after Vuyani Jarana resigned on Sunday, stating that his turnaround strategy for the airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and bureaucracy.
SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and Jacana launched a five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes. SAA requires around R21.7bn in cash injections from the government.
There will be pickets at these airports on Tuesday 11 June from 11am to 1:30pm:
- OR Tambo
- King Shaka
- Cape Town and
- East London.