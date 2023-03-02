Oceania Cruise’s Vista to set sail with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis as godmother

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has revealed that celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis will be the Vista’s godmother when it debuts in May 2023. The cruise line also revealed that multiple Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, pianist and actor Harry Connick Jr. would appear alongside De Laurentiis at the star-studded christening and naming ceremony, taking place on May 8 in Valletta, Malta.

According to Oceania Cruise, Connick Jr. will perform an exclusive concert for VIP guests at the christening event in Valletta during Vista’s seven-night round trip voyage from Rome, Italy. It said that Godmother De Laurentiis would officiate the ceremonial breaking of a Champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bestow good luck over the vessel and to all guests and crew who sail on the ship. Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said they are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining them to welcome Vista, their first new ship in more than a decade.

“Harry’s laid-back, classic style and impressive back catalogue will provide the perfect soundtrack to an important evening in our 20-year history. As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista. She truly personifies our first Allura Class ship, and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista,” said Del Rio. As godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served on board Vista. Guests will be able to enjoy the inspired new creations in Toscana, Oceania Cruises’ authentic Italian specialty restaurant evolved from rich family traditions, as well as The Grand Dining Room, the luxurious grand dame of the line’s culinary offering on board its small, luxurious ships. De Laurentiis said that working with Frank and the Oceania Cruises team on the christening of Vista and having the honour of officiating as godmother is a dream come true, especially as she sets sail on her christening voyage from my birthplace of Rome.

“Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savour the different flavours and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come,” she said. Connick Jr., who has sold more than 28 million albums worldwide, said that he is delighted to be a part of this special occasion; bringing music and song to such an important moment in Oceania Cruises’ story was an honour. “Performing against the backdrop of the beautiful city of Valletta, alongside this elegant new ship, will be a privilege to remember for years to come,” he said.