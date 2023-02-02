Oceania Cruises welcomes new 1 200-guest Allura Class Ship to the family

Discover some of the world’s most captivating locations while sailing the open seas on Allura. Allura promises a luxurious travelling experience with new adventures, familiar faces, off-the-beaten-path destinations, and more. Including the finest cuisine, personalised service with warm and welcoming staff, featuring captivating residential furnishings and decor.

Frank A Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises said: “At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernise our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences.’’ “The arrival of any new ship is the ideal time to look closely at what we offer travellers. As we prepare to welcome Allura to the family, we have already started planning exciting new elements to be added across the fleet.” The beauty measures 67 000 tons, Allura will accommodate 1 200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios.

Lobby grand staircase in Vista. Picture: Supplied Allura highlights include an array of inventive new dining experiences including Ember, an upmarket signature restaurant serving re-imagined American classics, and Aquamar Kitchen, debuting on Vista in May, and more. Allura will be revealed in Spring 2023 before sales start in summer. Its inaugural season will feature an intriguing array of marquee and boutique across Europe and the Americas.

