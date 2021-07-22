Oh man, husband poses as wife to board plane after testing positive for Covid-19

Just when you think air passengers can't get any more absurd, an Indonesian man who tested positive for Covid-19 disguised himself using his wife's niqab, a garment of clothing that covers the face. The man boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate, CNN Indonesia reported.

The man, who is unnamed at this stage, boarded the plane at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport pretending to be his wife after testing positive for the virus. The publication revealed that he used his wife's ID and her negative PCR test to gain access to the flight. He managed to board successfully and his appearance did not raise any red flags for the crew. That was until he decided to change mid-air.

After a quick change in the toilet, the man took his seat. An observant flight attendant alerted the relevant authorities. The man was later tested by a health officer on board the plane. His PCR tests results were positive. CNN Indonesia revealed that Ternate Covid-19 Task Force Operational Head Muhammad Arif Gani told reporters that his team evacuated the man from the plane. The Covid patient had to wear personal protective equipment and be transported by ambulance home to self-isolate under the supervision of officers. It is unclear whether the man will face the law. Last year, a couple who tested positive for Covid-19 was arrested after they boarded a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Kauai in Hawaii.