Olivia Wilde not impressed after airlines cut out 'Booksmart' lesbian sex scene









Olivia Wilde isn't impressed by airlines including Delta, Emirates and Etihad Airways after they cut out the lesbian scene of her directorial debut movie. Picture: Reuters Olivia Wilde isn't impressed by airlines including Delta, Emirates and Etihad Airways after they cut out the lesbian scene of her directorial debut movie called "Booksmart". The movie follows best friends Amy Antsler and Molly Davidson who after four years of being in high school decide to make up for lost time as they plan for an epic party. The movie features a bathroom sex scene with Amy, an open lesbian, and another woman. Wilde responded to a fan about the news.

This is truly a bummer. There is no nudity in this scene. What makes it too obscene for airplane viewing? What airline? https://t.co/5QwlomY2fR — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 27, 2019

In response to a fan who pointed out the axed scene, she replied: “This is truly a bummer. There is no nudity in this scene. What makes it too obscene for airplane viewing? What airline?”

Another fan @peachyfxkinkeen tweeted: “I understand Delta censoring sexual scenes in 'Booksmart', but they also cut the use of the word lesbian and not legitimate expletives?” to which Wilde replied: “Censoring the word lesbian is just batshit insane what is going on.” (sic).

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said she did not understand it as the film was not xrated and “Surely, it is acceptable on an airplane.”

Censoring the word lesbian is just batshit insane what is going on 😳 https://t.co/Rdq2wh68QO — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 28, 2019

Wilde did not understand how violence was accepted, but not a “love scene between two women is censored from the film”.

She said the scene was an integral part of the film, and that her “heart just broke”.

WATCH: Olivia Wilde explains how she brought lesbian sex scene to life in "Booksmart"

She added: “There should be no censorships of films period, but specifically on airlines when people do not know that there suppose to be another way.”

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Amy, found out when asked her thoughts by Variety. She said: "I don’t even know what to say to that. That makes me so mad.”