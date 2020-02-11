Everyone yearns for a safari in Africa, but let’s be honest, most lodges have exorbitant prices that most can’t afford.
If you always wanted to go on a safari, there’s a way you can pay off for that once in a lifetime trip by paying installments towards the holiday.
Jumbari Family Safaris has found a solution. The company launched an interest-free Safari Payment Plan which allows travellers to pay off their dream family holiday in monthly installments.
Jumbari Family Safaris is known to create exceptional trips throughout Africa, including in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique.
The company boasts that it has “researched, explored and selected world-class lodges and experiences to ensure you and your family create memories that will last a lifetime.”