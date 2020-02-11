On a budget? Here’s how to pay off your safari holiday in installments









Jumbari Family Safaris launched an interest-free Safari Payment Plan which allows travellers to pay-off their dream family holiday in monthly instalments. Picture: Supplied. Everyone yearns for a safari in Africa, but let’s be honest, most lodges have exorbitant prices that most can’t afford. If you always wanted to go on a safari, there’s a way you can pay off for that once in a lifetime trip by paying installments towards the holiday. Jumbari Family Safaris has found a solution. The company launched an interest-free Safari Payment Plan which allows travellers to pay off their dream family holiday in monthly installments. Jumbari Family Safaris is known to create exceptional trips throughout Africa, including in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. The company boasts that it has “researched, explored and selected world-class lodges and experiences to ensure you and your family create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Lisa Nel, General Manager of Jumbari Family Safaris, said an African family safari doesn’t fit everyone’s budget and the company wanted a way for it to be inclusive for everyone. “Jumbari Family Safaris strives to make Africa more accessible for family travellers. The Safari Payment Plan makes travelling all the more affordable and we hope it will encourage families to discover Africa’s unique destinations in 2020.”

Nel said Jumbari’s Safari Payment Plan is an automated, safe and secure platform that allows travellers to pay for their travel experience in monthly instalments before their departure date.

The plan is interest-free. Nel said guests can opt for the plan when they book a safari with Jumbari Family Safaris. After a down payment, the traveller's payment plan will be activated.

“Guests will pay for their trip with automated monthly instalments and track their progress through the handy online dashboard. All payments are secure and they can pay for their safari via an online credit card which includes a 2.5 percent service charge.

“Another great feature is the Split Payment option that is perfect for groups and multigenerational families travelling to Africa This allows fellow travellers to split the cost of the safari with ease using the online platform,” added Nel.

For more information, visit here.