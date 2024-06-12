OR Tambo is Africa’s busiest airport

New data from flightsfrom.com has documented the busiest airports in the world based on scheduled daily passenger flight departures.

The most popular domestic route from Johannesburg was to Cape Town International Airport, with 38 to 43 flights per day. The most frequent international route from OR Tambo was to Harare, with between eight and eleven daily flights.

Cairo International Airport follows in second place with 236 daily departing flights.

South Africa features again in the top five, with Cape Town International Airport having 106 daily flights, making it the fifth busiest airport in Africa. As reported in Travel News, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ranks third with 185 daily flights, while Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is fourth with 121 departing flights each day.