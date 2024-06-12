OR Tambo is Africa’s busiest airport

New data from flightsfrom.com has documented the busiest airports in the world based on scheduled daily passenger flight departures.
In Africa, OR Tambo International Airport holds the top position with 252 daily scheduled departures.
The most popular domestic route from Johannesburg was to Cape Town International Airport, with 38 to 43 flights per day. The most frequent international route from OR Tambo was to Harare, with between eight and eleven daily flights.
Cairo International Airport follows in second place with 236 daily departing flights.
South Africa features again in the top five, with Cape Town International Airport having 106 daily flights, making it the fifth busiest airport in Africa. As reported in Travel News, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ranks third with 185 daily flights, while Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is fourth with 121 departing flights each day.
The top five busiest airports in other regions, according to the number of daily departing flights, are as follows:
Europe
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport - 614
Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 540
London Heathrow - 534
Frankfurt Airport - 519
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport - 506
North America
Dallas Fort Worth International - 886
Chicago O’Hare - 842
Denver International - 827
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International - 733
Charlotte Douglas International - 713
South America
El Dorado International Airport - 429
São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport - 259
São Paulo/Congonhas Airport - 227
Jorge Chavez International Airport - 224
Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport - 142
Asia
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport - 702
Shanghai Pudong International Airport - 700
Istanbul Airport - 673
Tokyo International Airport - 639
Gandhi International Airport - 617
IOL Travel