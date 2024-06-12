OR Tambo is Africa’s busiest airport

Independent Online
Published 4h ago

Share

New data from flightsfrom.com has documented the busiest airports in the world based on scheduled daily passenger flight departures.

In Africa, OR Tambo International Airport holds the top position with 252 daily scheduled departures.

The most popular domestic route from Johannesburg was to Cape Town International Airport, with 38 to 43 flights per day. The most frequent international route from OR Tambo was to Harare, with between eight and eleven daily flights.

Cairo International Airport follows in second place with 236 daily departing flights.

South Africa features again in the top five, with Cape Town International Airport having 106 daily flights, making it the fifth busiest airport in Africa. As reported in Travel News, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport ranks third with 185 daily flights, while Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is fourth with 121 departing flights each day.

The top five busiest airports in other regions, according to the number of daily departing flights, are as follows:

Europe

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport - 614

Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 540

London Heathrow - 534

Frankfurt Airport - 519

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport - 506

North America

Dallas Fort Worth International - 886

Chicago O’Hare - 842

Denver International - 827

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International - 733

Charlotte Douglas International - 713

South America

El Dorado International Airport - 429

São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport - 259

São Paulo/Congonhas Airport - 227

Jorge Chavez International Airport - 224

Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport - 142

Asia

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport - 702

Shanghai Pudong International Airport - 700

Istanbul Airport - 673

Tokyo International Airport - 639

Gandhi International Airport - 617

IOL Travel

