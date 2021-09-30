Oyster Box owner Stanley Tollman passes away at age 91
Share this article:
South African-born Stanley Tollman has died at the age of 91 following a battle with cancer.
The patriarch closed the final days of his life in France surrounded by four generations of family.
Born in Paternoster, Tollman was chairperson of The Travel Corporation (TTC), his family owned and lead business which celebrated its centenary in 2020.
He later went on to provide South Africa with its first five-star properties, including Twelve Apostles Hotel, Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Oyster Box Hotel under the Red Carnation portfolio.
Admired for his visionary leadership, his death will be felt across not only the over 10 000 employees working within TTC’s portfolio of 40 award-winning brands operating in 70 countries worldwide, but the industry at large.
With a portfolio of award-winning brands such as Trafalgar, Contiki, Uniworld, Red Carnation and others, Tollman’s travel businesses pre-pandemic carried over 2 million travellers.
“Stanley Tollman - an inspirational entrepreneur and global business leader, a man of impeccable integrity: a loving husband, father and trusted friend. I am grateful for Stanley’s advice and encouragement in my own journey, and I know he played a similar role for so many people across every continent of the world. I am mindful of how many people he touched through his passionate leadership in the tourism industry,” commented Alan Winde, Western Cape premier.
“Whether directly or indirectly, there are millions around the world whose lives and memories have been enriched because of Stanley and the Tollman family. Tracy and I are so grateful to have known this wonderful man. We celebrate his life and immense legacy.”