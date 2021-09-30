Oyster Box owner Stanley Tollman passes away at age 91

South African-born Stanley Tollman has died at the age of 91 following a battle with cancer. The patriarch closed the final days of his life in France surrounded by four generations of family.

Born in Paternoster, Tollman was chairperson of The Travel Corporation (TTC), his family owned and lead business which celebrated its centenary in 2020. He later went on to provide South Africa with its first five-star properties, including Twelve Apostles Hotel, Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Oyster Box Hotel under the Red Carnation portfolio. Admired for his visionary leadership, his death will be felt across not only the over 10 000 employees working within TTC’s portfolio of 40 award-winning brands operating in 70 countries worldwide, but the industry at large.