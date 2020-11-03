Panic as cabin crew search for 'missing' women on flight while she lives it up in First Class

An American Airlines flight passenger feared missing by the cabin crew sneakily headed to First Class, View From The Wing reported. The flight, which was operating at capacity, was travelling from Dallas Fort Worth to Miami on Friday afternoon. According to the publication, the passenger moved to First Class to be with her friend during boarding. A flight attendant discovered that she left a purse at her seat and made an announcement that the passenger identify herself. The passenger apparently ignored the announcement and continued to hide in First Class. According to a source who shared the experience with the publication, this was all part of the plan to go viral on social media. According to the eyewitness account, the woman was hiding underneath an ottoman.

The source said that it may have been the passenger's intention of remaining there for the duration of the flight, despite announcements requesting that she identify herself.

The passenger was later caught red-handed when she attempted to go back to her economy seat. The source reveals that the flight’s captain announced a “security issue” and proceeded to return to the gate. The woman maintained her innocence, claiming that she did nothing wrong.

The flight was delayed for hours at this point. The lady continued her rant and apparently removed her mask to continue shouting at the flight attendants.

The captain later asked her to leave the plane. Another passenger was also removed from the aircraft for cussing staff.